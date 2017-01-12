Burglary Suspect Found Passed Out Inside Store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect was found passed out inside a store in Madison after police responded to a burglary call.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said they were called to a Metro PCS store on Old Hickory Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspect - identified as Michael Torres - inside the store. Police said he appeared to be intoxicated.

He allegedly had a bag of cell phones in his hand.

The glass in the front door was broken. Torres was found with cuts to his hands.

Torres was placed on a stretcher and could be heard yelling obscenities as he was loaded into an ambulance. He was taken to an area hospital with a police escort.

Police said Torres also had several outstanding warrants.

Investigators said they’re waiting to obtain surveillance footage from inside the business.