Burglary Suspect Found Passed Out Inside Store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect was found passed out inside a store in Madison after police responded to a burglary call.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said they were called to a Metro PCS store on Old Hickory Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspect - identified as Michael Torres - inside the store. Police said he appeared to be intoxicated.
He allegedly had a bag of cell phones in his hand.
The glass in the front door was broken. Torres was found with cuts to his hands.
Torres was placed on a stretcher and could be heard yelling obscenities as he was loaded into an ambulance. He was taken to an area hospital with a police escort.
Police said Torres also had several outstanding warrants.
Investigators said they’re waiting to obtain surveillance footage from inside the business.
