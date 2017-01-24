Car Stolen In South Nashville With Woman Inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman was the victim of a carjacking after her husband went inside a south Nashville area business.

The incident happened Monday as the couple pulled up to a business on Trousdale Drive.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police, the man left the pick-up truck running while he ran inside to get something. His wife remained in the passenger seat when a suspect got inside and drove away.

Police said she was looking down at her cellphone when the door opened and didn’t immediately realize what happened. She assumed it was her husband, but when she looked up it was a stranger.



She began yelling, at which point the suspect allegedly pushed her from the moving truck.

Her husband called Metro Police, who found the woman unharmed and the truck abandoned in Williamson County.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Ward, was still nearby and was questioned. Police said he admitted to stealing the truck.

Ward was booked on carjacking charges and would be subject to a mental evaluation.