Caregiver Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Medication From Patient

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s special agents arrested a woman accused of stealing prescription medication from a patient in her care.

After receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services Unit, Agents began investigating LaShawnda Ann Taylor on April 18, 2016.

Agents discovered that on April 7, while working as an employee, of a company providing community-based living services in Decherd, Taylor took a patient’s prescription of Percocet without her consent.



On November 18, 2016, the Franklin County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Taylor with one count of Theft.

She was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Franklin County Jail on a $5,000 bond.