Child Porn Sent To Random Phones Sparks Human Traficking Investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Murfreesboro Police Department has opened an investigation after disturbing videos of a partially-naked teenager were sent to a random cell phone.

Investigators said the randomly sent child porn could be a link to a human sex trafficking ring.

"We're sitting there in the truck and all of a sudden an instagram popped up and he said look at this. I don't know who this is," said Scot Wright.

However, he knew what he and his 16-year-old son were seeing. They were looking at a partially-naked teen.

"Ten minutes later another video, she exposed herself on the video the same style," said Wright.

Child porn turning up on the his son's phone was bad enough, but Wright was also concerned for the girl. According to the police report, "the female appeared to be underage and told or forced to make the video."

"It appeared she was being made to do this against her will so he notified law enforcement," said Sgt. Kyle Evans with the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Sgt. Evans said Wright's report was one of two just this past weekend reporting similar unsolicited graphic video or images.

The special victims crime unit is tracking the IP addresses of the senders.

"If there's a victim out there we can find help for that victim and if a suspect and crime are committed we can prosecute to the fullest extent," said Evans.

"It's absolutely horrible," said Wright.

He has no idea who would send such images to his son or why, but for him the priority is making sure the person responsible is caught.

"My biggest concern is when you see a child coached or forced, whoever it is should be under the jail," said Wright.

Police said if you receive any of these images or anything similar, you must and should call authorities. They urged anyone who may receive unsolicited child pornography on your cell phone or computer to not delete it. Immediately contact law enforcement to investigate.