2 Injured In Maury Co. School Bus Crash

CULLEOKA, Tenn. - Two people were injured in a Maury County school bus crash at Culleoka Highway and Glencoe Road.

According to Maury County fire officials, the crash happened around 3 p.m. when a vehicle hit a Culleoka Unit bus #86 head-on.

A total of 14 of the 26 students on board were checked out and treated on scene for minor injuries. The other vehicle had two patients, one adult and one child, who were Life Flighted to Vanderbilt Medical University.

School officials said the bus driver was not injured. The principal and teachers responded to the scene and parents were immediately notified.

An additional school bus responded to take the kids home.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating.