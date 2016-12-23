Christmas Eve Store Hours

5:08 PM, Dec 23, 2016
Jeff Gritchen
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -
Many people have braved the the stores in hopes of snagging one more Christmas gift.
If you're one of the many procrastinators still searching for gifts, remember, several stores have special holiday hours.
Store Hours on Dec. 23 & Christmas Eve 2016
 
Store Dec. 23 Store Hours Christmas Eve Store Hours
Apple Store 9 p.m. close (check locally) 9 p.m. close (check locally)
Babies R Us 6 a.m. – 2 a.m. 6 p.m. close
Banana Republic Check locally 6 p.m. close (check locally)
Barnes and Noble 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)
Barneys New York Check locally 5 p.m. close (check locally)
Bealls 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Belk 8 a.m. – midnight 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Best Buy 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
BJ’s Wholesale 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Cabela’s Normal hours 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Costco 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Dillard’s 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Fry’s 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Gap Check locally 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)
GameStop Check locally Check locally
H&M Normal hours 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)
Ikea Normal hours 10 p.m. – 5 p.m. (check locally)
JCPenney 8 a.m. open (closing hours vary by state) 7 a.m. open (closing hours vary by state)
Kmart 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Kohl’s Open 24 hours 12 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Macy’s 8 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. (check locally) 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)
Neiman Marcus Check locally 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (check locally)
Nordstrom 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)
Office Depot & OfficeMax 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Old Navy 7 a.m. – midnight (check locally) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (check locally)
Patagonia Check locally 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
REI 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (check locally) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sam’s Club 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sears 7 a.m. – 12 a.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Stein Mart 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Target 7 a.m. – 12 a.m. (check locally) 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)
Toys R Us 6 a.m. – 2 a.m. 6 p.m. close
Tractor Supply Company 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Walmart varies by location 6 p.m. close

 

