Civil Rights Protest Held At Nissan Plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - More than 120 people gathered at Nashville's Action Nissan dealership to try to send a message to the corporation during a protest.
Organizers said during Thursday's rally that there have been civil rights violations at the Nissan manufacturing plant in Canton, Mississippi.
"We're being threatened with plant closure if we unionize. Also, the safety conditions inside the plant are not up to par, and it's always pushed to the side if we bring safety concerns to the management. It's always pushed aside until someone gets injured," said Ernest Whitfield.
Nissan released the following statement ensuring that its workers are safe.
Nissan's history reflects that we truly value our employees and respect their right to decide who should represent them. Nissan Canton and Smyrna employees enjoy good, stable, safe jobs with some of the highest wages and strongest benefits in Mississippi and Tennessee. The allegations being made by the union against Nissan are completely unfounded.
- Parul Bajaj, Manager, Corporate Communications
