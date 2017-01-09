Clarksville Homicide Suspect Arrested In Chicago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A suspect has been arrested in Chicago in connection with a homicide in Montgomery County.

Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said 20-year-old Deangelo Berry was taken into custody Monday by Chicago police officers.

Berry has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of Joseph Gordon back in December.

He was booked in Chicago, pending the extradition process.

Gordon was found dead in a Clarksville apartment complex parking lot on December 23.

Two men, 20-year-old Marqus Bryant and 24-year-old Robert Gough - both soldiers at Fort Campbell - have been charged with criminal homicide in the case.

The investigation remained ongoing. Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Eric Ewing at 931-648-0656, ext. 5447 or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.