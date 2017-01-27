Clarksville Police Search For Scam Suspects

3:56 PM, Jan 27, 2017
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Clarksville Police Department have asked for the public's help in identifying possible suspect in a credit card scam.

The suspects have been seen in a dark-colored late model Chevrolet Malibu.

The scam involves the fraudulent purchase of prepaid credit cards.

Officers asked anyone who recognizing the individuals to call Officer James Howard at 931-648-0656, ext. 6662, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-8477.

