Clarksville Preps For Wintry Weather

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - The City of Clarksville has taken extra precaution to make sure its main streets are ready for this round of wintry weather.

Street crews began putting down brine – a water/salt mixture – Thursday morning on major city streets.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the area and goes into effect at noon.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools have already announced they’re closing early. (More: Snow Watch School Closings)

Crews said they’ll also have all available salt boxes ready on department dump trucks for distribution, should the snow continue.

Elsewhere across the state, Tennessee Department of Transportation trucks spent much of Wednesday getting ready for whatever comes this way.

They may not need it today but @myTDOT has 67,000 tons of salt on standby for this winter @NC5 pic.twitter.com/WRMiJDo9ue — Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) January 5, 2017

The National Weather Service urged having a winter survival kit in your car that includes warm clothes, a blanket, food, water, your cell phone and a charger.