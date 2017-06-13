CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - On the anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, Middle Tennesseans remembered the 49 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

People in Clarksville came together at McGregor Park to mark the anniversary of the attack in Orlando.

They filled the steps by the riverfront for a candlelight vigil as the sun started to set in the distance. The names of all 49 victims were read aloud, and participants lit candles in their honor.

The event was organized by the group Equality Clarksville. It was the first event the newly formed group has put together,

“We thought this was a great way to bring everyone together,” said Joydianne Damiani. “As part of the LGBTQ community, we are trying to bring peace and equality to everyone.”

Organizers said the goal of the event was to give people an opportunity to mourn and reflect, and to help spread a message of love and acceptance.

“I want people to know we are all humans,” said Damiani. “We all deserve to be loved and respected and we have the same rights as everyone else.”

“We want to come together as a community and show love at this point,” added Drew Kreuser. “We will return that hate with love.”

Multiple memorial services were also held in Orlando to mark the anniversary. Hundreds of people left flowers, cards and drawings at the nightclub to honor the victims. The city of is planning to turn the closed nightclub into a permanent memorial.

Members of Equality Clarksville said they hoped to put together a Pride march and festival in the near future.

For more information on the group visit: https://www.facebook.com/equalityclarksville/