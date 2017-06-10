CMA Fest Continues In Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Day 2 of CMA Fest has gotten underway in downtown Nashville.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack the streets for concerts Friday. Day two gets underway again at 10 a.m. at the Chevrolet Riverfront Stage.

City officials estimate 80,000 people to pack nearly a dozen stages through downtown each day through Sunday.

The 2017 CMA Music Festival features 11 stages where more than 350 artists and more than 1,100 musicians will perform.

If you're looking for ways to stay cool, you can head over to the Music City Center for XFINITY Fan Fair X.

Reporter Jesse Knutson spoke with the Brothers Osborne, set to play Nissan Stadium Sunday, who said the event is great for both fans and artists, alike.

"The cool thing about things like this, award shows and CMA Fest, is we're all in town at the same time, so we all actually get to see each other," John Osborne said. "Otherwise, we're all out on the road, we're always working, so, we're excited to not only get out there and play the stadium, but to see some of our favorite acts."

Friday night's star-studded lineup at Nissan Stadium includes: