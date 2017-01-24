CMAs Celebrate 50 Years of Country Music At CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Thousands flocked to downtown Nashville for the 50th annual CMA Awards Show at Bridgestone Arena.

It was the biggest show in years with the theme of "Then. Now. Forever Country." Several of the biggest country stars even collaborated on a Forever Country music video weeks ahead of the award show.

NewsChannel 5 was live from the red carpet watch the live feeds below.

The stars of the country past and present walked the red carpet. See what they were wearing in the slideshow below.

Country legends created a heartwarming moment in the beginning of the show singing some of the greatest songs country has ever known. The medley ended with Randy Travis singing the last word of his famous song "Forever and Ever Amen."

One of the biggest and most anticipated moments of the night was Beyonce's performance with the Dixie Chicks, who performed "Daddy Lessons."

Lori McKenna won Song of the Year for her song "Humble and Kind," sung by Tim McGraw. She was up against artists like Thomas Rhett for Die a Happy Man and Cam for Burning House.

Eric Church won Album of the Year with his album Mr. Misunderstood. Little Big Town won the Vocal Group of the Year, and the Brothers Osborne took home the Vocal Duo of the Year.

Carrie Underwood was named as the Female Vocalist of the Year. Music Video of the Year went to Chris Stapleton for Fire Away as well as Male Vocalist of the Year.

Dolly Parton was honored as the recipient of the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Reba McEntire, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, and Jennifer Nettles sang a medley of Dolly's classic songs.

To close out the night Garth Brooks won the biggest award of the night, Entertainer of the Year.