Colonial Pipeline To Nashville Remains Shutdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A gas pipeline that delivers fuel to the mid-state was placed at a standstill as crews try to repair a leak in Chattanooga that shut off the gas line over the weekend.
The Colonial Pipeline is the only one in middle Tennessee that delivers refined fuel to the area.
The Tennessee Petroleum Council says there's no need for people in Nashville to panic, because storage tanks at area terminals were nearly full when the gas supply was shut off, and even if supplies run low, there are contingency plans.
“There's plenty of ways to get fuel into middle Tennessee. This was a relatively minor problem, but it was a problem that had to be addressed,” said Mike Williams with the Tennessee Petroleum Council.
Colonial says some rain in the forecast has delayed some of the pipeline repairs. They say they hope to have the pipeline back on line by the end of the week.
