Missing Columbia Teen Found Safe

8:49 AM, Jan 17, 2017
3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. - A teenager reported missing in Maury County has been found safe. 

Officials with Columbia Police said 16-year-old William David Gentry did not come home after work Monday night.

Police confirmed Tuesday morning that he'd been found safe. 

No additional details were provided. 

