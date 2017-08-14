Confederate monuments around the country

They are a flashpoint of debate. Should we honor those who many say are the symbolism of slavery.

Just this summer, a third Confederate memorial was taken down in New Orleans. The General P.T.G. Beauregard monument came down in the middle of the night. Workers who removed the statue did so in face-concealing gear.

Snipers stood by for their protection.

Our research shows there are confederate monuments all over the United States.

In fact, at least 22 states have some type of monument.

Not all of the monuments are from shortly after the civil war era; some are much more recent and less than a decade old.

These photos are from the 2007 Confederate monument unveiled in Georgetown, Delaware.

The internet is full of photos of other monuments dedicated just a few years ago. This website shows a 2010 dedication. Confederate heritage groups dedicated a memorial in Sierra Vista, Arizona, near the Mexico border.

That same year, a monument to mark 150 years since the south officially announced it wanted to secede from the Union, was proposed in South Carolina. It was never built.

On Saturday, the mayor of Lexington, Kentucky announced he wants to take down two monuments to Confederate soldiers.

In a tweet Saturday about the monuments In Lexington, he said, "We cannot let them define our future."