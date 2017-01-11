Congressmen Request Hearing After Deadly School Bus Crashes

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three congressmen have been requesting a hearing on school bus safety after deadly crashes in Maryland and Tennessee.
In Wednesday's letter, Democratic Maryland Congressmen Elijah Cummings, and Republican John Duncan and Democrat Steve Cohen of Tennessee requested the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure hearing.
The letter cited a November 22 crash in Chattanooga that killed six school children and a November 1 crash in Baltimore that killed six people.
The letter noted that both drivers had had previous crashes, and that the Baltimore driver had health issues and was operating with a suspended commercial license.
The congressmen has suggested exploring whether any changes to federal law may be needed.
