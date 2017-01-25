MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - People who sell the street newspaper The Contributor in Murfreesboro have gotten citations rather than making money after city councilors passed a new panhandling ordinance.

The ‘unlawful solicitation’ ordinance passed in November, but is now being enforced. City council member Eddie Smotherman said the ordinance did not target Contributor vendors, and was designed to cut down on aggressive panhandling, and increase safety on city streets.

“We just wanted to make sure we don’t have people walking into the intersections when the lights are changing,” said Eddie Smotherman.

Smotherman said as the city continued to grow, panhandling was becoming more common. The city is working to educate the community about the change, and distribute information that will help connect panhandlers with local resources and non-profit organizations that can help them.

“The intent is not to punish someone by fining them,” added Smotherman. “The intent is to make sure they know there is an ordinance in place to help their safety and make sure their well-being is taken care of.”

The 18 Contributor vendors in Murfreesboro were disappointed to hear the news.

“We depend on that to get us through the day,” said Marguerita Scroggins, who has been selling The Contributor for the last six weeks. “We were hoping to sell enough papers to get a place to live.”

The Executive Director of The Contributor said he felt vendors would still be able to sell papers even under the new ordinance. While the city confirmed vendors can still sell papers on private property, it will not be allowed on city streets.

“We’re just generally disappointed Murfreesboro doesn’t see the value,” said Brady Banks, Executive Director of The Contributor. “The Contributor creates income for people who are experiencing homelessness and trying to better their lives.”

Banks said at least two vendors have received citations for selling the papers.

Banks said he hoped he would be able to discuss the ordinance with the Murfreesboro Mayor and city attorney in an effort of finding a compromise.

Currently The Contributor is sold throughout Davidson County and in Franklin.