Court To Review Conviction Of Mother In Newborn Twins' Death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has planned to review a Hendersonville woman's appeal after she was convicted of smothering her newborn twins to death in 2011 to conceal her pregnancy from her fiance, who was not the father.

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Lindsey Lowe's first-degree murder convictions over the summer, but the state high court on Monday said it would review the case.

Lowe's attorney David Raybin said Lowe's videotaped confession to investigators should never have been used as evidence because she wasn't read her rights and was denied an attorney.

Prosecutors said the officers read Lowe her rights twice, and she was free to leave the police station at any tim

Lowe is serving at least 51 years in prison for the slayings.