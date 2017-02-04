Crafty Crook Steals Tool-Filled Trailer From Murfreesboro Church

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The First United Methodist Church is looking for a thief that stole their ability to do good.

The church says someone drove off with their ministry's trailer filled with tools this week.



They used those tools to help build wheelchair ramps for people in need.



But the getaway wasn't easy for the crook.



The church says they had a wheel lock boot on one of the trailer wheels, but the thief took off the entire wheel from the trailer, and replaced it with a wheel from another trailer nearby.

The church says if you know where their trailer packed with tools might be, give them a call.

