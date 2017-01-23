I-24 Reopens After Crash Near Murfreesboro

1:22 PM, Jan 23, 2017
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A portion of Interstate 24 has reopened after a crash near Murfreesboro.

The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday at mile marker 71.

Details of the crash were unclear.

A section of the interstate was blocked to allow a medical helicopter to land.

The scene wasn’t expected to be fully cleared until 4 p.m 

