Crash Delays Traffic On I-24W In Christiana

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. - A single-vehicle crash has delayed traffic on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.
The incident was reported early Monday morning at mile marker 90, just south of Epps Mill Road.
THP says they're going to close I-24 south of Epps Mill Rd to land a chopper after injury crash WB #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/zycTYD2Kn1
Specific details of the crash were unknown.
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the interstate was closed so a medical helicopter could land on the roadway.
Injuries were reported in the crash.
It's unclear as to when the scene would clear.
