Crash Knocks Out Power For Hundreds In Joelton

JOELTON, Tenn. - A single-vehicle crash knocked out power for hundreds of residents in Joelton after a driver took out a utility pole.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Whites Creek Pike and Baxter Road.

Power outage: The driver of this camouflage SUV left the scene. NES is getting equipment to make repairs to the power pole in Joelton @NC5 pic.twitter.com/bhj2nEBiP8 — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) April 11, 2017

Information leading up to the wreck was unknown. Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the driver was gone when they arrived on scene.

The driver of a camouflage Toyota 4Runner apparently crashed into a power pole, knocking down lines in the process.

Nashville Electric Service crews were able to neutralize the wires and are working to repair the pole.

At one point, nearly 600 people were without power in the area.