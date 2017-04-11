Crash Knocks Out Power For Hundreds In Joelton

6:28 AM, Apr 11, 2017
6:38 AM, Apr 11, 2017

A single-vehicle crash knocked out power for hundreds of residents in Joelton after a driver took out a utility pole.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Whites Creek Pike and Baxter Road.

Information leading up to the wreck was unknown. Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the driver was gone when they arrived on scene.

The driver of a camouflage Toyota 4Runner apparently crashed into a power pole, knocking down lines in the process.

Nashville Electric Service crews were able to neutralize the wires and are working to repair the pole.

At one point, nearly 600 people were without power in the area.

