Crashes Closes I-40 In Cheatham County

PEGRAM, Tenn. - A crash has closed a portion of Interstate 40 in Cheatham County.

The wreck happened around 1:22 p.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 189, just past the exit for Luyben Hills Road.

Details had not been released on the cause of the crash or if any injuries were involved.

Officials said the roadway was closed to eastbound traffic. Westbound drivers were experiencing rubbernecking delays.

Authorities with the Tennessee Highway Patrol estimated the roadway would be cleared by 3 p.m.