Crashes Closes I-40 In Cheatham County

Cloudy
HI: 61°
LO: 59°
HI: 67°
LO: 56°
PEGRAM, Tenn. - A crash has closed a portion of Interstate 40 in Cheatham County.
The wreck happened around 1:22 p.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 189, just past the exit for Luyben Hills Road.
Details had not been released on the cause of the crash or if any injuries were involved.
Officials said the roadway was closed to eastbound traffic. Westbound drivers were experiencing rubbernecking delays.
Authorities with the Tennessee Highway Patrol estimated the roadway would be cleared by 3 p.m.
Inauguration Day begins early for the Trump and Pence families as they attend a morning worship service near the White House.
A Missouri family is desperately searching for their service dog after he went missing in the Murfreesboro area.
A man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot twice as he was pulling up to a home in Antioch. His family was also in the car at the time.
The search for a gunman got underway overnight after one man was shot in Nashville.
The cost of upgrading to a lifetime handgun carry permit in Tennessee is dropping by $300.
A small hotel was buried by an avalanche in the mountains of central Italy on Wednesday night, killing an unspecified number of people.
A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Antioch.
Officers with the White House Police Department arrested a man they said was threatening them with a knife.
Metro Nashville Police officers have responded to a shooting that killed one person.