No One Hurt In Hendersonville House Fire

Cloudy
HI: 44°
LO: 35°
HI: 43°
LO: 31°
HI: 45°
LO: 29°
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - No one was hurt when a small fire broke out at a Hendersonville home.
The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on Walton Trace in Hendersonville.
Officials on the scene said a man was making breakfast when he smelled smoke. He went outside and found flames traveling up the siding of his back deck.
He was able to fight it with a garden hose.
Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed firefighters going in and out of the home. There was no visible damage.
The cause of the fire was unknown.
Governor Bill Haslam has announced a proposal that would increase access to broadband in rural areas of Tennessee.
Mayor Megan Barry has voiced her support for Major League Soccer in Nashville and said the Fairgrounds is the best place for a new stadium.
A portion of Interstate 24 has reopened after a fatal crash in Coffee County.
A set of skeletal remains that were found earlier this week have been positively identified as missing Ft. Campbell soldier 25-year-old…
A Nashville mother was arrested after her young child was allegedly left wandering in the cold.
A suspect accused of exposing himself to a Sonic carhop has been arrested in Wilson County.
Police in Spring Hill have asked the public's help in locating a runaway teenager.
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Thursday canceled a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump that had been set for Tuesday…
An ex-Vanderbilt University football player convicted in the rape of an unconscious female student is set for a March hearing.