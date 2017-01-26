No One Hurt In Hendersonville House Fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - No one was hurt when a small fire broke out at a Hendersonville home.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on Walton Trace in Hendersonville.

Officials on the scene said a man was making breakfast when he smelled smoke. He went outside and found flames traveling up the siding of his back deck.

He was able to fight it with a garden hose.

Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed firefighters going in and out of the home. There was no visible damage.

The cause of the fire was unknown.