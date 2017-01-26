No One Hurt In Hendersonville House Fire

6:10 AM, Jan 26, 2017
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - No one was hurt when a small fire broke out at a Hendersonville home.  

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on Walton Trace in Hendersonville.

Officials on the scene said a man was making breakfast when he smelled smoke. He went outside and found flames traveling up the siding of his back deck. 

He was able to fight it with a garden hose. 

Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed firefighters going in and out of the home. There was no visible damage. 

The cause of the fire was unknown. 

