Crews Fight Large Fire At Home In Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - Firefighters have responded to a large house fire in Brentwood.

The fire broke out in a home on Elmington Court around 7:20 p.m.

It was unclear what caused the flames, but Brentwood Fire Chief said a neighbor called police when he saw flames coming from the home.

No one was inside the home at the time.

The cause of the fire was believed to have been a live Christmas Tree that had its lights on inside the home.

The Brentwood Fire Chief said he expected crews to be out for several hours.