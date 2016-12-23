Crews Fight Large Fire At Home In Brentwood

Clear
HI: 53°
LO: 30°
HI: 55°
LO: 50°
HI: 68°
LO: 52°
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - Firefighters have responded to a large house fire in Brentwood.
The fire broke out in a home on Elmington Court around 7:20 p.m.
It was unclear what caused the flames, but Brentwood Fire Chief said a neighbor called police when he saw flames coming from the home.
No one was inside the home at the time.
The cause of the fire was believed to have been a live Christmas Tree that had its lights on inside the home.
The Brentwood Fire Chief said he expected crews to be out for several hours.
A driver was killed in a Rutherford County crash on Highway 96.
Firefighters have responded to a large house fire in Brentwood.
The body of a missing 27-year-old woman was found in a dumpster near the area where she allegedly went missing.
At least one person has died in a crash in Rutherford County.
A thief was caught on camera making off with someone's package in the middle of the afternoon in Montgomery County.
Franklin Police officials have offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in an overnight carjacking.
The death of a missing 23-year-old in Montgomery County has been ruled a homicide.
A Rutherford County Sheriff's major who lied about his citizenship has been suspended.
Cougars, also known as Mountain Lions or Pumas, are native to Tennessee, but there were no sightings of cougars from the early 1900's until…