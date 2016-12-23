Crews Fight Large Fire At Home In Brentwood

10:05 PM, Dec 22, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - Firefighters have responded to a large house fire in Brentwood.

The fire broke out in a home on Elmington Court around 7:20 p.m.

It was unclear what caused the flames, but Brentwood Fire Chief said a neighbor called police when he saw flames coming from the home.

No one was inside the home at the time.

The cause of the fire was believed to have been a live Christmas Tree that had its lights on inside the home.

The Brentwood Fire Chief said he expected crews to be out for several hours.

 

 

