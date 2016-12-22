Crews Respond To Hendersonville House Fire

Clear
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Crews responded to a fire in Hendersonville near Rockland Road.
Fire officials said the fire broke out at a home near the intersection of Rockland Road and Rockland Heightsjust before 2 p.m. Thursday.
According to Fire Chief, Scotty Bush, the fire broke out in the garage and made it to about 15% of the house and roof line.
Two people were inside the home at the time, but were able to make it out safely. One of them needed help from first responders because of a medical condition.
Officials said the garage was a total loss and 50 percent of the home was destroyed.
However, the cause of the fire was unclear.
