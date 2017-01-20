Crews Respond To Water Main Break West Of Nashville

Clear
HI: 69°
LO: 54°
HI: 62°
LO: 49°
HI: 49°
LO: 43°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Crews have been called to the scene of a water main break near West Nashville.
The incident happened early Friday morning at Westboro Drive and Patton Avenue, located just north of Interstate 40.
BREAKING: Water gushing out of the road here on Patton Ave on the west side of town pic.twitter.com/ZFB7yorcQ8— Sophie N-K (@NC5_SophieNK) January 20, 2017
BREAKING: Water gushing out of the road here on Patton Ave on the west side of town pic.twitter.com/ZFB7yorcQ8
It’s unclear at this time what caused the break.
No additional details were known.
Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States Friday during a time-honored inauguration ceremony that encapsulated the peaceful…
One person was injured in a shooting near an East Nashville bar.
As anti-trump protests erupted in communities across the country, some towns were celebrating the inauguration.
Protesters took to downtown Nashville in opposition of President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Police have responded to a crash in the Madison area involving a MNPS school bus.
The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's first Cabinet member Friday, formally approving his defense secretary.
A group of protesters rallied at the Tennessee State Capitol Friday as Donald Trump was being sworn in as the 45th president, which led to…
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department identified the 29-year-old woman hit and killed by a vehicle in Antioch.
Words, whether spoken or written, can have a big impact on a community, a state, and our nation's future. That's what citizens visiting Casa…