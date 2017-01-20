Crews Respond To Water Main Break West Of Nashville

5:36 AM, Jan 20, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Crews have been called to the scene of a water main break near West Nashville. 

The incident happened early Friday morning at Westboro Drive and Patton Avenue, located just north of Interstate 40. 

It’s unclear at this time what caused the break.

No additional details were known.

