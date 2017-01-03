1 Killed, 3 Homes Destroyed In Overnight Fires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was killed and three homes were destroyed in overnight house fires across Middle Tennessee.

The first was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Vosswood Drive near West Meade.

The family said they heard a loud noise downstairs and looked out to see smoke.

By the time fire crews arrived, the flames were intense.

Fire ripped through the roof, as dozens of firefighters tried to get it under control. However, it was too late to save the home.

The family will stay with relatives nearby for the time being. They think their cat might have died in the fire.

Less than two hours later, another fire broke out at a home on West Forrest Avenue in Lebanon.

Three people were inside at the time. A passerby was able to help two of the victims and call 911.

One woman was pulled by a rescue squad from this home in Lebanon but she didn't make it. 1 man taken to @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/tP0FUenA3U — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) January 3, 2017

Officials identified the woman killed in the fire as 52-year-old Roberta Ruiz. Fire officials said she died of smoke inhalation, and was only a couple steps from making it out of the home.

Larry Murray,67, was injured. He was in critical but stable condition at the burn center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Scott Murray, 48, was also injured but was treated at the scene and not transported to the hospital. Scott Murray, 48, was also injured but was treated at the scene and not transported to the hospital.

The home was about 70-80 percent involved when crews arrived. Officials on the scene said the fire appears to be accidental.

Further south in Watertown, a woman escaped her burning home on Old Statesville Road.

Authorities said the cause of that blaze is still under investigation.

However, the home was a total loss. Several of her pets were also missing.

