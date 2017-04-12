1 Injured In Cumberland Co. Rest Area Shooting

CRAB ORCHARD, Tenn. - One person was injured in a shooting at a Cumberland County rest area.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said one person was injured in the shooting and was being flown to an area hospital. Interstate 40 was shut down in order to land Lifeforce.

Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 39-year-old Chadwick Ellsworth Barnthouse of Virginia. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and hand.

It happened at the 324 rest area off of the interstate Tuesday evening, which sits a few miles away from Crab Orchard Elementary School.

The school was placed on a soft lock down for an event being held Tuesday night.

Officials said the incident was a single event rather than an active shooter situation. There was no information on a possible suspect.