NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The District Attorney’s Office has released the TBI investigative file into the police shooting of Jocques Clemmons.
The development came about a month after District Attorney Glenn Funk announced he would not seek criminal charges against Metro Nashville Police Department Officer Josh Lippert, who shot Clemmons after a traffic stop in the James Cayce Homes parking lot in February.
The case file contained crime scene photos, transcriptions of police interviews, forensic details and more.