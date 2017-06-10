NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The District Attorney’s Office has released the TBI investigative file into the police shooting of Jocques Clemmons.

The development came about a month after District Attorney Glenn Funk announced he would not seek criminal charges against Metro Nashville Police Department Officer Josh Lippert, who shot Clemmons after a traffic stop in the James Cayce Homes parking lot in February.

The case file contained crime scene photos, transcriptions of police interviews, forensic details and more.

The file can be viewed on the website for the District Attorney's Office until July 10.

