D.A. Spokesman Resigns Amid Controversy Of Released Report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Spokesman for the Metro and Davidson County District Attorney, Ken Whitehouse, announced his resignation after released public records to the media.

D.A. Funk accepted Whitehouse's resignation Monday.

In his resignation letter he expressed his regret in submitting the letter.

In the letter he said, "I realize that I violated user agreements between this office and other law enforcement agencies regarding access to data."

In December, Whitehouse released a Metro Nashville police report on a sexual assault case and released it to WSMV Channel 4 News.

Police Chief Steve Anderson criticized the station in an open letter in which he claimed that the station released the victim's personal information.

The station's News Director, Jim Gilchriest, responded to the letter in an online article by saying, "Your memo implies that our reporter showed up unannounced at her door. In fact, Sherri invited us to her house, gave us permission to use her name, and agreed to an on-camera interview."

Whitehouse said in his resignation letter,"I sincerely regret the incident that occurred on Dec. 16. Other than that please know that in doing this I never distributed or shared information harmful or potentially harmful of an individual."