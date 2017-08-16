Man Charged After Jumping In Cumberland River With Daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man has been charged after police say he jumped into the Cumberland River with his 12-year-old daughter.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said 49-year-old Steve Comiskey was charged with reckless endangerment after they jumped into the river from the Silliman Evans Bridge on August 6.

Comiskey allegedly woke his daughter up at 1 a.m. and drove her to the bridge in a white cargo van. Police said he drove the wrong way on Interstate 24 East before stopping.

He reportedly told her they had to jump into the river to “protect themselves.”

When rescue boats arrived, police said he refused to allow her to board, saying fire department officials were part of a conspiracy.

Comiskey eventually allowed both to be rescued.

The girl was not hurt during the incident. She was placed in the care of the Department of Children Services.

Comiskey was hospitalized and released. He was arrested at his residence Tuesday night and later freed on $15,000 bond.