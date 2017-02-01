Dash Cam Video Captures High Speed Police Chase

Current
SPRING HILL, Tenn. - Dash cam video from a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy's cruiser captured an intense pursuit that came very close to ending in gunshots.
It happened Sunday night. Deputies were chasing 25-year-old Andre Stephens, who was a suspect in a strong armed robbery.
According to deputies, Stephens robbed a convenience store in Spring Hill and then tried to rob a second store in Columbia.
The clerk at the Columbia convenience store slammed the cash register before Stephens could grab the cash.
The dash cam video, obtained by the Columbia Daily Herald, shows Stephens trying to evade police, but flipped his car when he over corrected during the chase.
