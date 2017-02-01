Dash Cam Video Captures High Speed Police Chase

SPRING HILL, Tenn. - Dash cam video from a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy's cruiser captured an intense pursuit that came very close to ending in gunshots.

It happened Sunday night. Deputies were chasing 25-year-old Andre Stephens, who was a suspect in a strong armed robbery.

According to deputies, Stephens robbed a convenience store in Spring Hill and then tried to rob a second store in Columbia.

The clerk at the Columbia convenience store slammed the cash register before Stephens could grab the cash.

The dash cam video, obtained by the Columbia Daily Herald, shows Stephens trying to evade police, but flipped his car when he over corrected during the chase.

Stephens told NewsChannel 5 in an interview he was high on multiple drugs and recalled the terrifying moment when he crawled out of the wrecked Gold Buick.

"I got out of the car, looked around and see all these tazers, guns, pointed at me, flashing lights people yelling. And that's when everything sunk into me like whoa, what am I doing," said Stephens.

Stephens crawled out of the vehicle, and did not comply with law enforcement. He even reached into his pockets as deputies told him to lay face-down on the ground.



After a short time, deputies were able to make a peaceful arrest, and the Chief Deputy Ray Jeter said he was more than pleased with how his team handled the intense situation.

"...Over whelming pride for they way my men and women acted - for how they responded to a very difficult situation and how well they responded," said Jeter.



Stephens faces a number of charges including felony evading, and robbery.