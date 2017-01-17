Dave Matthews Playing 2 Acoustic Shows In Nashville

1:05 PM, Jan 17, 2017

Photo: Dave Matthews performs at the 52nd Grammy Awards (courtesy CBS/YouTube)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Dave Matthews has announced plans to play two acoustic shows in Nashville this spring.

The tour kicks off on May 3 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and wraps up in Maryland this June. Matthews will be playing the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on May 6-7. 

Since the Dave Matthews Band isn’t touring this summer, the 50-year-old singer/songwriter is hitting the road with his longtime friend and fellow musician, Tim Reynolds.

Online presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. CST.

