Dave Matthews Playing 2 Acoustic Shows In Nashville

Clear
HI: 65°
LO: 51°
HI: 52°
LO: 44°
HI: 60°
LO: 45°
Photo: Dave Matthews performs at the 52nd Grammy Awards (courtesy CBS/YouTube)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Dave Matthews has announced plans to play two acoustic shows in Nashville this spring.
The tour kicks off on May 3 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and wraps up in Maryland this June. Matthews will be playing the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on May 6-7.
Since the Dave Matthews Band isn’t touring this summer, the 50-year-old singer/songwriter is hitting the road with his longtime friend and fellow musician, Tim Reynolds.
Online presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. CST.
Click here for additional information.
Embattled Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold is expected to enter a guilty plea as part a deal with prosecutors in federal court.
Police have released surveillance photos of the alleged gunman from a late-night homicide in West Nashville.
Dave Matthews has announced plans to play two acoustic shows in Nashville this spring.
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to unveil his top legislative priority on Wednesday, where he's expected to announce a gas tax…
A teenager reported missing in Maury County has been found safe.
The victims of an early-morning home invasion in 12th South were targeted, investigators said.
A man was injured in a late-night shooting in North Nashville.
Metro Nashville Police officers surrounded an SUV on Interstate 65 South, and arrested a theft suspect while blocking three lanes of traffic.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has committed to placing a final Brexit deal to a vote in both houses of the UK parliament.