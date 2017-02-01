Davidson Co. Sheriff Responds To President Trump's Executive Order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said the executive order on immigration laws does not appear to make any changes on how the sheriff's office operate.

President Donald Trump signed the executive action last week that enforces immigration laws in the country by directing departments and agencies to employ all lawful means to promptly remove undocumented immigrants.

The White House says those who have entered the country illegally and overstay or otherwise violate their visas present a significant threat to national security and public safety.

"I'm not up on what the new president wants to do but when I look at that, it really doesn't apply to Nashville the way I see it, we're going to keep doing the way we've been doing it," Sheriff Hall told NewsChannel 5.

The sheriff's department uses a nationwide program created under the Obama administration called "Priority Enforcement Program" which allows the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to use data from fingerprints obtained when someone is being booked into jail.

The federal government then pursues if they want to deport that person. Last year, 2% of those booked into Metro jail were handed over to ICE, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Hall also wanted to emphasize that the department is not looking to reinstate the 287(g) program which allowed local officers to perform immigration enforcement functions. It was an approved decision that received backlash.

"I don't want people thinking we are going back to 287(g) and getting aggressive to our approach in immigration, we are not at all," Hall added.

The executive order also said jurisdictions that does not comply with federal laws will not received federal funding. Sanctuary cities have been described as cities with policies that protect undocumented immigrants from federal immigration laws.

"We should embrace all," Nashville Mayor Megan Barry announced at Monday's Rotary Club Meeting. "I don't believe we should use our law enforcement as immigration enforcement."

Mayor Barry has addressed Nashville not being a sanctuary city but believes police officers enforcing immigration laws the way the executive order suggests is unacceptable.

"I've never spoke to the mayor about this but would welcome it. I've been around this subject for a long time," Hall said.

Click on this link to read the full executive order.