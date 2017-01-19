Debutes Search For High Speed Chase Suspect

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. - Officials with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in finding a pursuit suspect.

Ricky King led deputies on a high speed pursuit Wednesday night. Officials it became dangerous and put the lives of other drivers at risk.

Because of that, the chase was called off.

King is a convicted felon who has other active felony warrants as well.

Officials asked anyone who may see him or the car he was last seen in to call police at 911 or dispatch at 615-792-2098.