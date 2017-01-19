Debutes Search For High Speed Chase Suspect

Clear
HI: 61°
LO: 47°
HI: 67°
LO: 56°
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. - Officials with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in finding a pursuit suspect.
Ricky King led deputies on a high speed pursuit Wednesday night. Officials it became dangerous and put the lives of other drivers at risk.
Because of that, the chase was called off.
King is a convicted felon who has other active felony warrants as well.
Officials asked anyone who may see him or the car he was last seen in to call police at 911 or dispatch at 615-792-2098.
A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Antioch.
Officers with the White House Police Department arrested a man they said was threatening them with a knife.
Metro Nashville Police officers have responded to a shooting that killed one person.
Officials with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in finding a pursuit suspect.
A video of bugs in Dupont Tyler Middle School Prep taken by a student has raised concern among parents.
Officials in Warren County, Kentucky have asked for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.
Citing a critical need to address Tennessee's crumbling roads and bridges, Governor Bill Haslam announced he will introduce legislation which…
Former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold has pleaded guilty to corruption charges.
If a proposed gas tax goes through as Governor Haslam announced Wednesday, a provision that is part of the plan would pave the way for…