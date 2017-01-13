Deja Vu Dancer Sues Club For Wage Theft

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A dancer at a downtown gentleman's club has filed a lawsuit against the business for wage theft.
Attorney Chuck Yezbak s representing the woman, who's referred to as "Jane Doe" in the suit.
She's employed as a dancer at Deja Vu on Broadway. She said the company violated the Fair Labor Standard Act by misleading workers into becoming "independent contractors" so that they wouldn't have to pay dancers minimum wage.
The lawsuit also alleges dancers had to pay to work and pay for business expenses, like costumes.
NewsChannel5 has reached out to Deja Vu and its owners. We have not heard back.
A suspect wanted in the alleged abduction of an elderly woman in Cookeville has been taken into custody.
After compiling crime data for 2016, police with the Metro Nashville Police East Precinct have found that there was a 7.5% drop in crime from…
A bill introduced at the Tennessee statehouse would require the phrase 'In God We Trust" appear on all Tennessee license plates.
A former paralegal of Andy Allman's came forward to share what she knows about the former attorney, now surrounded in controversy.
Police have arrested a fugitive wanted in the death of his girlfriend.
With time to re-group, there's time to improve. And TDOT snow plow drivers want to respond faster during the next storm.
Tennessee Brew Works celebrated the release of their first high-gravity beer "1927."