Deja Vu Dancer Sues Club For Wage Theft

8:31 PM, Jan 12, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A dancer at a downtown gentleman's club has filed a lawsuit against the business for wage theft.

Attorney Chuck Yezbak s representing the woman, who's referred to as "Jane Doe" in the suit.

She's employed as a dancer at Deja Vu on Broadway. She said the company violated the Fair Labor Standard Act by misleading workers into becoming "independent contractors" so that they wouldn't have to pay dancers minimum wage.

The lawsuit also alleges dancers had to pay to work and pay for business expenses, like costumes.

NewsChannel5 has reached out to Deja Vu and its owners. We have not heard back.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top