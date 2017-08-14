Deputies Search For Missing Pulaski Woman

PULASKI, Tenn. - Investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office have asked for the public's help in their search for a missing 30-year-old woman.

Officials said Janice Leann Threet was reported missing by family and friends, who said she hadn't been seen since July 22.

She was last seen in the early morning hours of the 22nd when she left for work. She was employeed by Magnetti Marelli in Pulaski.

She had reportedly not worked since the last sighting there that day.

Officials said Threet may be driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz, blue in color, with possible body damage. (TN Registration 9A68K2).

She was described as a 5'7" 30-year-old with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information on where she could be was asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department 931-762-3626 or the Criminal Investigation Division 931-762-1608.

Tips may also be reported online confidentially by visiting our department’s Facebook page and sending a message.