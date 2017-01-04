Disorderly Passenger Removed From Plane At BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman was removed from a plane at the Nashville International Airport after yelling at another passenger.

Airport Police responded to a report of a disorderly passenger, who was identified as Carli Sann Tweedy. Officials said she appeared to be intoxicated.

It was unclear exactly what prompted the argument, but in a cell phone video by Amy Bryant, Tweedy could be heard yelling, "no one gives a f*** where you're going," to another passenger.

Eventually other passengers attempted to restrain her, but she continued her rant before allegedly kicking a flight attendant.

In a police report, officials confirmed Tweedy was screaming loudly when they arrived at gate C5 at the airport. She was being held by two people.

Reports stated an American Airlines manager said Tweedy was taken off the flight. She then refused police commands to place her hands behind her back.

An officer said Tweedy attempted to leave, which was when the officer grabbed her arm and placed her on the ground to arrest her.

According to reports, Tweedy continued yelling profanities at those nearby.

She was placed in a patrol vehicle and reportedly kicked two officers in the chest and spit on another one, hitting him in the face.

Tweedy was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest, as well as aggravated assault and assault.