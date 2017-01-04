Dozens Train To Become New MNPD Officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Mayor Megan Barry and Police Chief Steve Anderson welcomed a new class of more than 60 men and women into training to become Metro Nashville Police Officers.

As Nashville continues to grow, more police officers have become necessary to keep the city safe.

During the five and a half month training period, they will learn firearms and patrol procedures, emergency medical training, professional and ethical standards and undergo strenuous physical training.

If they pass, the new officers will be sworn in on June 15.