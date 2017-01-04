East TN Couple Uses Nashville Billboards To Help Find Son's Killer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Parents of a murder victim have put a billboard in Nashville seeking help in the case hoping a someone will see it and give police a new clue in the case.

Ryan Trent's parents have to remember their 29-year-old son in memories and pictures. One picture has been posted high above James Robertson Parkway, right next to the words "11 thousand dollar reward" for the "murder of Ryan Scott Trent."

"We think of him every day. It's hard to go back to work and go on with our normal lives. It's just horrible," his father Glenn Trent told reporters back in November.

It's been more than three months since Trent was shot and killed while driving home from work.

"It's been really difficult, first at Thanksgiving and then his birthday and Christmas," Trent's mother Sharon Trent said. It's his family's first holiday without him.

Ryan was driving home in the early morning hours of Sept., 28. He was a night manager for Premier Parking. While driving on Ellington Parkway, he was shot and his truck veered off the road and crashed near Briley Parkway.

A passerby who saw Ryan's truck called police, but what initially was considered a crash investigation turned into a homicide investigation.

"We miss him so much. The whole family does and it's just been a really hard time," said Sharon.

"We just want justice for Ryan like any parent would, I want to know why this person thought it was ok to take his life. This person has a conscious I ask them to come forward," said Sharon.

If you have any information that could help investigators call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.