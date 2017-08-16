City Of White House Expecting 100,000 To 400,000 Visitors For Eclipse

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. - An estimated 100,000 to 400,000 visitors is expected to flood the streets of the City of White House on the day of the eclipse.

City officials of the town with a population of 12,000 people were shocked to learn of the estimate which places White House at the highest spot on the eclipse's center path for expected visitors in Kentucky and Tennessee.

"We were identified as the highest population area for the eclipse coming through those two states. That kinda was concerning to us," said city administrator Gerald Herman. "We were a little overwhelmed. Obviously passing that onto our police department, allowing them to see that. It's just going to be a very challenging day for us."

All police will be on duty for the eclipse, and city offices will be open as well.

Herman said the main concerns are US 31 West, I-65 and State Road 76. He said it's likely traffic will be heavy all day there.

Residents of White House said they are still looking forward to the big day.

"Probably going to be busy here Monday," said Shirley Lamers as she sat in City 31, a popular coffee shop in the city. "Excited and making sure I've got glasses that will work."

Plans vary among local eclipse watchers, many who live in the small city said they plan on staying away from crowds.