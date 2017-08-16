DIY Ways To Create Your Own Eclipse Pinhole Projector

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Eclipse glasses sold out in a matter of days at some Middle Tennessee businesses, leaving some without the NASA approved shades. Here's how you can create your own pinhole projector, so that you don't miss the big event.

The project is NASA-approved and variations have been used for decades. (Maybe you put a big cardboard box over your head as a child to watch the 1979 eclipse.)

Here's a video -- produced by NASA -- to show you how to make your own pin projector to safely watch the eclipse on Monday:

There are many DIY projects you can do to watch the eclipse. Some of them are pretty simple and use items found in any home.