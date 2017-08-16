Eclipse Deals, Specials You'll Want To Try

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Several businesses have joined in on the buzz of the 2017 total solar eclipse ranging from doughnuts to beer.

1. Krispy Kreme Eclipse Doughnut

National doughnut chain Krispy Kreme announced plans for an "eclipse doughnut" in celebration of the Great American Eclipse on Aug. 21.

According to Krispy Kreme, it will unveil a special glazed doughnut "eclipsed" in chocolate. The doughnut will be available at participating locations on Aug. 21. The doughnut will also be sold during Krispy Kreme's "Hot Light" evening hours on Aug. 19 and 20.

2. 2017 Totally Mooned Moon Pie

Moon Pies celebrated the once in a life time event with the "Totally Mooned Collectors Box."

The company described it by saying, "Make sure everyone in your family is prepared!" The kit comes with 4 Chocolate Minis MoonPies and two pairs of Eclipse glasses.

3. Eclipse 2017 Glassware & Beer Bundle

Yazoo and Pretentious Glass Company collaborated to create a unique Eclipse visualized glass. Yazoo also brewed a beer just for the Eclipse - “Space and Time”​ is an oak fermented wild blonde ale aged on Star Fruit and brewed with 12 different celestial hop varieties: Alpha, Apollo, Aurora, Challenger, Cluster, Meridian, Comet, Equinox, Galaxy, Horizon, Polaris, and Southern Star. Even if the glasses sell out, we will have lots of bottles of beer available to purchase.

4. Sprinkles Black Velvet Cupcake - A Total Eclipse of the Taste Buds

The Black Velvet is Sprinkles' deepest, darkest, most chocolatey cake and it's coming back to pay homage to the total solar eclipse.

It's made with Dutch process black cocoa and topped with whipped chocolate ganache. This “black out” cupcake will be available at all Sprinkles locations nationwide Saturday, Aug. 19 – Monday, Aug. 21 while supplies last.