Eclipse History Spotlighted At Public Forum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Science and eclipse experts were at the Adventure Science Center for a forum days before the total solar eclipse.

The eclipse has a lot of people excited, but for some people like Spencer Buckner, who's a professor at Austin Peay, that's putting it mildly.

"It's unbelievable excitement. I've been looking forward to this for 17 years if not longer," said Buckner.



He was part of the public forum at the Adventure Science Center Wednesday night.

He specializes in the history of eclipses and while he was excited about this Monday's event, he said a total eclipse wasn't always a laughing matter.

"There were two Chinese astronomers that failed to predict the eclipse and their soldier and heads were separated because of it. So they literally lost their heads over it," said Buckner.



He also mentioned an eclipse that passed over a battlefield in ancient Greece causing both sides to stop fighting and call a truce.