Top 5 places to watch the total eclipse across America

On August 21st a total solar eclipse will cross the country for the first time since 1918. People all over are rushing to small towns in the eclipse's path of totality where you can see it the best. No matter where you are in the country you'll be able to witness this historic event. Kristina Guerrero is letting you know the best last minute places to watch across America.

1. Casper, Wyoming

In addition to the great views Casper is hosting events every day leading up to a free Eclipse-Day Festival. For day-trippers there's some free parking throughout the town so you don't miss a second of the show.

2. Saint Joseph, Montana

A lot of people will say this is their Super Bowl and is going to be the largest amount of people St. Joseph will ever see. There's still room for you at the free viewing spots all over town. The Rosecrans Airport will even have astronomers watching the eclipse with you and will answer all your questions.

3. Homestead National Monument, Nebraska

Bill Nye the Science Guy will be giving talks about the eclipse at the free event along with NASA scientists. Now that is cool!

4. Flagstaff, Arizona

You can witness this rare phenomenon at the Lowell Observatory through the fifth largest telescope in the United States and tickets are only $15.

5. Tampa, Florida

The Museum Of Science And Industry is holding a free event complete with space talks and hands on activities. This is the perfect spot to take the little ones and show them how cool science is.

