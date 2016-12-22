Haslam Recommends Tydings To Head Board Of Regents

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 48°
LO: 36°
HI: 55°
LO: 31°
HI: 54°
LO: 49°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Governor Bill Haslam has recommended Chattanooga State Community College President Flora Tydings as the next chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents system.
The board has been scheduled to hold a conference call meeting on Tuesday to vote on her appointment to oversee the state's 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology.
The new chancellor will take office following Haslam's decision to spin six four-year public universities out of the Tennessee Board of Regents system. The Republican governor has named boards to each school to control budgets, tuition, and the selection of university presidents.
Haslam has said the move will allow the Board of Regents to focus on his Tennessee Promise program that has offered free tuition at the state's two-year colleges to all high school graduates.
Traffic on Interstate 24 in Robertson County was backed up as crews worked to put out a fire that was burning through hay bales.
Police in Franklin said they're investigating a violent carjacking that happened overnight.
Three separate armed carjackings took place in the overnight hours, but police said they were not related.
Crews responded to a fire in Hendersonville near Rockland Road.
A federal research team said there's low risk of mudslides and landslides following deadly East Tennessee wildfires.
A house fire shut down a road in Oak Hill.
A fire on the property of General Motors in Spring Hill destroyed a storage barn.
A man showed up at the hospital with an injury from a shooting saying he was shot during a robbery.