Haslam Recommends Tydings To Head Board Of Regents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Governor Bill Haslam has recommended Chattanooga State Community College President Flora Tydings as the next chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents system.

The board has been scheduled to hold a conference call meeting on Tuesday to vote on her appointment to oversee the state's 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology.

The new chancellor will take office following Haslam's decision to spin six four-year public universities out of the Tennessee Board of Regents system. The Republican governor has named boards to each school to control budgets, tuition, and the selection of university presidents.

Haslam has said the move will allow the Board of Regents to focus on his Tennessee Promise program that has offered free tuition at the state's two-year colleges to all high school graduates.