Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law Hour: August 2017

1:34 PM, Aug 11, 2017

On today's show, our first guest has his boots on the ground as a first responder when a crime has been committed. Jamie Owens is the Community Outreach Coordinator for The Hendersonville Police Department. Welcome Jamie. He is joined by Grace Smith the Executive Director of Middle Tennessee’s Council on Aging.

In this segment, we speak with Adult Protective Services. What role do they play in protecting seniors from scams and financial abuse? 

In this segment, we are going to learn what types of cases get prosecuted, how they get prosecuted and if there is ever any justice for the victims of these crimes. Joining us today are the Honorable Ray Whitley, the current DA in Sumner County and the Honorable Allegra Walker. Judge Walker currently presides over General Sessions Court, Division IV and prior to that served as an Assisted District Attorney for the Davidson County District Attorneys General’s Office.

I’m Tim Takacs. In this segment, we are going to talk about financial abuse. What are some of the latest scams in the banking industry and what are our banks doing to protect our savings? We welcome Daisy Casey, President of First Tennessee Bank, Sumner County Division.

In this segment, we’re going to continue our exploration of financial abuse and the steps banks are taking to protect our life savings. We have Daisy Casey, President of First Tennessee State Bank and joining her is Amy Heaslet. Amy is the Senior Vice President & Deputy Counsel for Tennessee Bankers Association.

In today’s show, we’re going to discuss prevalent scams and financial abuse, how to protect yourself and what to do if you or someone you love falls victim to one of these schemes. In the next hour, you will hear from area experts in the fields of banking, prosecution, law enforcement and advocacy on how to protect yourself and the ones you love.  

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video