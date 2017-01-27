Elderly Couple Missing On Way Back To Henry County

PARIS, Tenn. - Authorities have asked the public’s help after an elderly couple with dementia went missing while driving back from Kentucky to Paris, Tennessee.

Officials with the Murray Police Department said 89-year-old James Clark and 73-year-old Eula Clark were last seen leaving the Murray-Calloway Hospital Thursday night.

Their daughter was following them back to their home in Paris but she got separated from them.

The Clarks never returned home. They both have been diagnosed with dementia.

Police said they are in a blue Buick LaCrosse with Tennessee license plate P1579W. They were last known to be heading south to Paris.

Anyone with information should call police immediately.